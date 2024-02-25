Fairy Meadow's Cannoli Day to break record for most cannoli sold

After eating 18 large cannolis, Wollongong's John Roi has only one word to describe how he's feeling.
"Horrible."
But if he can get through the pain, Mr Roi walked away with the glory of being crowned this year's cannoli eating champion at the annual Cannoli Day celebrations at Massimo Papa Pasticceria in Fairy Meadow.
Now in its ninth year running, owner and baker Mr Papa said the business was preparing to sell the most cannolis ever.
"After 17,000, I stop counting."
What began as a way to bring some of the carnival atmosphere of Italy to the Illawarra has now become an institution in its own right.
Cindie Elliot of Kembla Grange and Craig Jackson from Campbelltown arrived after seeing the event on Facebook.
"He claims that he's not diabetic today," Ms Elliot said.
After lining up for an hour and a half, the pair walked away with boxes full of an assortment of cannolis, but were leaving with more than just the sweet treats they purchased.
"We've made some good friends along the way."
Wollongong's Damien Ferri, wearing his Italian pride on his chest, said the half price cannolis were too good of a deal to turn down, even if there was a bit of a wait.
"I love the food, and I thought I might as well, given it's 50 per cent off, I'll come in and get some treats."
The most dedicated attendees began lining up from 6.30am on Sunday morning, as Mr Papa dusted the first batch with icing sugar, but in order to make the tens of thousands of cannolis required from the small kitchen off the Princes Highway, there were preparations well in advance.
"It takes a couple of weeks to prepare," he said.
"We use a tonne, 1.2 of filling."
While ricotta is the most popular, it's a pretty even split between chocolate and vanilla as the customers walk away with boxes of dozens of the crisp rolls stuffed with oozing filling.
After nine years, the prices remain the same, $1 for a small and $2 for a large, even as the price of ingredients has gone up.
"We will lose money at this price, but it doesn't matter," Mr Papa said. "The point is to make people happy."
Even after consuming 18 of the desserts, Mr Roi has no regrets.
"Everyone should at least try this one," he said.
And would he have another cannoli ever again?
"Yeah I would, just not 18 in a row."
