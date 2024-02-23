It's almost Cannoli Day in Fairy Meadow, plus seven other things to do this weekend

If you're still wondering what to do this weekend in the Illawarra, wonder no more. Here's six fun things to keep you and the family busy.
The most delicious day of the year - Cannoli Day.
These sweet treats will get your taste buds watering this Sunday, February 25. Why not indulge in a mouthwatering cannoli eating competition, enjoy live music or bring along the kids to get their faces painted.
The Cannoli Day eating competition kicks off at 11.30am, come along and watch the action at Pasticceria Massimo Papa, 130 Princes Highway, Fairy Meadow.
Hot Rod and Harley expo is on this weekend with everything to fuel your passion for motors.
This event will put the best hot rods, customs and modified Harleys head-to-head to see who has the Master build in each group.
The winners will score bragging rights to owning:
It's on at Illawarra Indoor Hockey Centre, Waples Road, Unanderra. Open 9am-5pm on Saturday, and 9am-4pm on Sunday.
Australia's largest comedy competition continues this Friday in Wollongong.
RAW Comedy is on at Wollongong Town Hall at 8pm and tickets are still available.
RAW Comedy alumni include: Anne Edmonds, Hannah Gadsby, Ronny Chieng, Matt Okine, Becky Lucas, Aaron Chen, Sarah Kendall, Sam Simmons, Celia Pacquola, Luke McGregor, Rhys Nicholson, Tom Ballard, Sam Campbell, Georgie Carroll, David Woodhead, Cassie Workman and more.
Sunset Cinema sessions continue this weekend with two family-friendly options.
On Friday night is Mean Girls (Musical) and on Saturday is Migration.
Movies screen on Fig Lawn at Wollongong Botanic Garden, Murphys Lane, Keiraville.
Gates open at 6.30pm each night, and the movie starts at last light. Tickets can only be purchased online.
The inaugural Kiamasala Indian festival is on Sunday, February 25 (after being rescheduled from last November).
Organisers say it will be "full of traditional and contemporary performances and music" along with yoga, henna tattoos and food stalls. It's on at Kiama Harbour from 10.30am to 4pm.
The Crystals, Creatives and Mystics fair on from 10am to 5pm this Saturday and Sunday at Dapto's Ribbonwood Centre.
At Shemade, 4/4 George Street in Warilla, you'll find the free launch of the I AM kids affirmation cards with face painting and gratitude circles.
If you're lucky enough to have scored a golden ticket to see Taylor Swift this weekend, be warned there's going to be lots of people and delays on the South Coast Train Line.
There's also a heap of things you're not allowed to bring into Sydney's Accor Stadium, umbrellas, metal drink bottles and spurs are among them.
