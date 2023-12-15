From teacher to life coach: Illawarra mum's Mission to instil confidence in girls

I [prioritise] myself above all us, ensuring my cup is over flowing so I am able to pour into all those that need me; my husband, my kids, my friends, my businesses, my clients, and work colleagues. I choose to spend time on my rituals & self-care practices which include; grounding (beach swims, ice baths), journaling, meditation, reading and a few more.

Have a clear schedule for all activities for everyone in the house, including the pooch. This also includes when hubby tries to sneak a golf day, if it's not on the calendar it doesn't happen...