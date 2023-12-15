From teacher to life coach: Illawarra mum's Mission to instil confidence in girls

Gratitude circles and vision boards are helping little girls to dream big, thanks to an Illawarra primary teacher-turned-life coach.
The mother-of-four Renee Ellison began her side hustle, She Made, after other women often asked her how she managed to live a calm life amidst the juggle of full-time work and home.
Four years later she is now she's turning her attention to impressionable young minds and empowering little girls to believe in themselves with specialised workshops.
"My beautiful daughter was like 'I'd like to do on [a vision-board workshop] for my fifth birthday'," Mrs Ellison said.
"Being a teacher you see a variety of students and different home lives and things, but just instilling that little bit of happiness in a day can have such a ripple effect and I want to share that and spread that."
She was brought to tears of joy talking about her daughter Chloe, who is happy to tell people she is "good at dancing" and truly believes she can do whatever she puts her mind to.
"There is nothing better than pouring love and kindness into our children," Mrs Ellison said.
As for grown-ups keen to know the "secrets" to having it all, she said setting aside time for yourself is key to spending that time wisely to unwind as well as having a structure to your week.
"I [prioritise] myself above all us, ensuring my cup is overflowing so I am able to pour into all those that need me," Mrs Ellison said.
"I choose to spend time on my rituals and self-care practices which include: grounding (beach swims, ice baths), writing in a journal, meditation, reading ... and have a clear schedule for all activities for everyone in the house, including the pooch.
"This also includes when hubby tries to sneak a golf day, if it's not on the calendar it doesn't happen."
Her other key tip is don't try and do everything all the time.
" If you say it's bedtime at 8pm but there is washing to do, leave the washing. Don't stay up late to finish a chore, I don't."
RENEE's TOP 3 TIPS
