The region's first major Indian festival is coming to Kiama on Sunday November 5, with organisers expecting visitors from far and wide.
The free Kiamasala festival will begin with a morning yoga session on Black Beach with Swati Sharma at 8.30am, followed by chai tea, before the main events begin from 10am.
Co-founder Tom Oxley said they wouldn't be releasing an exact schedule, but they did have several key Indian entertainers planned until 4pm on the day - including the Indian Consul General, Manish Gupta, who will open the event.
"Being able to connect communities to give us all an opportunity to celebrate and learn about such a rich and vibrant culture is wonderful," he said.
Mr Oxley was most excited about the "classical" Kathakali dance performers and the Bollywood Exclusive which is an Illawarra dance troupe who will perform a medley of different Bollywood dance styles.
Other attractions at the festival include:
"Indulge in mouth-watering Indian street foods, from spicy chaats to delectable sweets, transport your taste buds to somewhere familiar or somewhere new," festival organisers said on social media.
"Let the rhythmic beats of Indian music transport you and let DJ Bali groove you."
Kiamsala festival, Sunday November 5, until 4pm at Black Beach, Kiama.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.