Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

There's a public transport glitch that South Coast Swifties need to know

Amandine Ahrens
By Amandine Ahrens
Updated February 20 2024 - 3:12pm, first published February 19 2024 - 11:57am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cassie, Ashleigh and Samantha McMurdo with Jacqui Jerrett and their custommade friendship bracelets. Picture supplied
Cassie, Ashleigh and Samantha McMurdo with Jacqui Jerrett and their custommade friendship bracelets. Picture supplied

If you're one of the hundreds of thousands headed to Sydney this weekend and are coming from the South Coast be warned.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amandine Ahrens

Amandine Ahrens

Journalist

I've grown up in the Bega Valley and I'm a regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0436 426 843 or email amandine.ahrens@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.