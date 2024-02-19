There's a public transport glitch that South Coast Swifties need to know

If you're one of the hundreds of thousands headed to Sydney this weekend and are coming from the South Coast be warned.
Buses will replace trains between Bomaderry, Kiama and Wollongong from Friday, February 23, to Sunday, February 25.
Swifties headed to the Taylor Swift Eras Tour at Accor Stadium have been told to catch an earlier bus to ensure they meet their train connection.
And if that's not enough ... Transport NSW warned replacement buses may be impacted by driver shortages.
All information on bus routes and times will be accessible via the Transport for NSW website.
If you're catching a train from Wollongong you're in luck as trains running between Port Kembla, Wollongong and Central or Bondi Junction will be work to the normal timetable.
Accor Stadium has advised ticketholders to leave their cars at home and catch public transport - which is included in the cost of the ticket. Concertgoers need only show their ticket to staff when boarding services.
Box offices at Accor Stadium will open from noon on show days, and from 10am to 6pm on the on the Wednesday and Thursday before the shows. These are located at Gates A/B and Gates J/K.
Gates will open at 4.30pm, with the show starting at 6.20pm, with timing subject to change, on each day.
As with Pink's recent concert at Allianz Stadium on February 10, no metal drink bottles or canned beverages are permitted into the floor seating. Sealed clear soft plastic water bottles under 600ml however are permitted and can be refilled at water stations inside the venue.
And yes - you can bring your friendship bracelet into the stadium, however they are only allowed to be brought in your single allowed bag.
You can't bring any material or article of clothing capable of fully or partially obscuring the face, with the exception of medical masks and or religious garments/wear, are allowed on the premises.
Any clothing, costume, or personal effects that may impede the view of others around or behind are prohibited, no animals are allowed except for certified disability service animals, no chains, chain wallets, studded jewellery or spurs are allowed either.
While rain jackets and ponchos are permitted, umbrellas are not. Neither are strollers, prams, noise-making devices such as air horns, radios, bullhorns, thunder sticks, whistles, bells or musical instruments.
Other prohibited items include food and drinks from outside the venue, professional or commercial camera equipment, objects such as balloons, frisbees, projectiles, lasers, laser pointers, sticks, poles, bats, clubs or any items that may be deemed a safety hazard or annoyance to participants or guests.
