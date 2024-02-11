What did Pink do to her knee at her second Sydney concert?

There's no denying Pink's concerts are physically demanding, she dances non-stop during her two-hour gigs and of course there's those high-flying aerial acrobatics her fans have come to know, love and expect.
But what happened to the US singer's knee at her second Sydney gig (held on February 10) during her Summer Carnival tour?
Pink was on fire the moment she erupted onto stage doing aerial acrobatics from the top of her giant Allianz Stadium stage singing her massive hit Get The Party Started.
"Hi," she said excitedly after a couple of songs as the rain poured down on her and 45,000 screaming fans.
"You guys, I checked the weather report like three times today. What's happening?
"Thank you for being wet with me."
There was a lot of rain, but not as much as her first Sydney show this tour (February 9) when a woman went into labour and was rushed away in an ambulance.
Pink, as in days gone by, had bright pink-coloured hair. She was a powerhouse on stage as she sung her hits Raise Your Glass, What About Us, Just Like a Pill, F**kin' Perfect and as she hit the trapeze to sing Turbulence.
She also invited her 12-year-old daughter Willow on stage to sing their hit Cover Me In Sunshine.
While singing Just Give Me a Reason the 44-year-old jumped down off the stage into the abyss of security guards to accept a ring made by a young concertgoer who told Pink it was her birthday.
Then, around 90 minutes into the show, she reappeared from a quick costume change with a large, black compression brace on her left knee.
She didn't tell the crowd what had happened and simply kept dancing, but it looked like she was favouring that leg now.
As I stood there among the still-sodden crowd not far from the main stage I wondered - would she even do her show-stopping aerial finale where, attached to a high-wire harness, she catapults through the air above our heads as the audience screams?
This was only the second show of her massive 17-gig stadium tour of Australia, not to mention it's part of a world tour.
But she did it. At 10.43pm the drums pounded, the stage lights pumped with colour, the audience roared as they clapped with arms stretched above their heads and the high-wire harness was lowered to the front of the stage.
"Can we do one more," she said as she strutted, still wearing the knee brace, towards the harness.
"I'm coming to see you at the back."
Then as she began her final song, So What, she was suddenly airborne towards the back, the front and the sides of the massive arena that held thousands of adoring fans.
She did it, we loved it. It seems Australia's love affair with Pink is far from over.
A lot of Aussies might be declaring themselves Swifties as Taylor Swift heads to our shores for sold out gigs, others like me will always be Pink fans.
There's something about that spiky, pink hair coloured, no-nonsense talking woman who will always have me as a fan. Pink I hope your knee is ok and I'll see you at the next gig.
Allianz Stadium is a massive arena to fill, I'm not talking simply the number of people, but the ability to fill it with your songs, presence, excitement and enthusiasm, especially if you're the support act.
Tones and I did that and more.
The Australian singer-songwriter and record producer was amazing and she did all her hits - Dance Monkey, Fly Away and Cloudy Day were among them.
She also sung Diamonds (a Rihanna original) to a stadium full of mobile phone torches shining brightly.
From busking on the streets to stadiums Tones and I has made the transition beautifully, and if you haven't seen her yet then go and snap up a ticket to her gig right now.
By last count Pink has performed more than 180 shows in Australia since the beginning of her career, almost a quarter of a century ago.
Days before her first Sydney gig she posted to social media "happy to be back on this side of the world" as she shared photos of her husband Carey and two children in Bondi.
"Thank you beautiful Australia for being our home away from home," she said.
"Kids are stoked."
Pink's next gig is on Tuesday, February 13 in Newcastle, after that she's got dates across Australia, a quick detour to New Zealand for shows before returning to our shores in March.
Her final Sydney gig is at Accor Stadium at Sydney's Olympic Park on Saturday, March 16. Tickets are still available.
