Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Review

What did Pink do to her knee at her second Sydney concert?

Nadine Morton
By Nadine Morton
February 11 2024 - 2:24pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pink wore a knee brace during the final 30 minutes of her show at Allianz Stadium on February 10, 2024. Picture by Nadine Morton
Pink wore a knee brace during the final 30 minutes of her show at Allianz Stadium on February 10, 2024. Picture by Nadine Morton

There's no denying Pink's concerts are physically demanding, she dances non-stop during her two-hour gigs and of course there's those high-flying aerial acrobatics her fans have come to know, love and expect.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nadine Morton

Nadine Morton

Senior journalist

Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.