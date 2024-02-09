All you need to know to get onboard the Swiftie bandwagon (from Wollongong)

If you need to hitch a ride to get to one of Taylor Swift's four Sydney concerts this month meet the lady running Swifty buses to Olympic Park, but she'll also take Blink182 fans too.
Entrepreneur Deb Brown has organised all-ages buses to leave from Lake Illawarra, Fairy Meadow and Campbelltown to take glammed-up fans of all ages to the gigs from February 23 to 26.
"Rather than just a minibus [I wanted to] make it an experience, we've got an attendant on each coach or bus that will do trivia, they've got a playlist going, it's themed, so they can actually rev people up before they go into the show," the owner of events business Eat Shop Love said.
"It'll be a pre-concert from your seat. No one wants to drive to Olympic Park.
"Mums have been ringing up, they might be taking four kids with them and they don't want to be stuck on a train and worrying about where four kids are in the crowds."
Tickets for the buses went on sale not long after Taylor announced her Australian tour dates in mid-2023, and the response was so great Mrs Brown will be organising transport on a regular basis.
She is also not discriminating if bus patrons choose not to wear sequins.
"One of the Taylor [shows] lines up with BLINK 182 so I've got people jumping on because it's the same night .... we're not going to say 'no' if you're not wearing sequins you can't get on, we're happy to have you," Mrs Brown said.
"It's giving people the opportunity to get somewhere safely and get home safely."
However, Mrs Brown was adamant her coach service was not like "hens night party buses" as they wanted all ages to have a good time.
The return coach/bus trips start at $70 per person, with pickup and drop off from Lake Illawarra Hotel at Windang, The Fraternity Club in Fairy Meadow, Macarthur Square in Campbelltown and in Narellan.
Details through www.Trybooking.com.
Tay-Tay is performing sold-out shows to all ages in Sydney at Accor Stadium on February 23, 24, 25 and 26.
This follows a stint the previous week in Melbourne at the MCG on February 16, 17 and 18.
Promoter Frontier Touring is urging fans to only engage in the official reselling site Ticketek Marketplace to avoid disappointment.
"Authorised resale tickets are extremely scarce and availability is subject to other fans listing their tickets for resale," their website states.
"We have not allocated any tickets for the Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour to unauthorised resellers (which include but are not limited to Viagogo; Stubhub; Ticketfinders; The Ticket Merchant; Worldticketshop; and Tixel) or via websites such as eBay, Gumtree and social media Buy Swap Sell pages.
"Frontier and Ticketek are not responsible for unauthorised ticket disputes and are unable to assist you."
Accompanying Taylor in both Sydney and Melbourne is American singer and actress Sabrina Carpenter.
You might know her from Girl Meets World on the Disney Channel or more recently the Netflix films Tall Girl and Emergency.
Her songs you may have heard include Looking At Me, Skin, On My Way, Nonsense and Skin.
Bracelets are beaded, paper rings are folded, and shoelaces are being replaced in preparation to swap with other Swifties at the concert.
The trend that has taken fans by storm is a literal interpretation of Taylor Swift's song You're on Your Own, Kid.
So make the friendship bracelets, take the moment and taste it.
Bracelets are made to include song lyrics and titles, names of album covers, and inside jokes about the fandom.
Accor Stadium provides accessible seating for Persons Requiring Universal Access (PRUA) for all events, which can be purchased through Ticketek.
A request for accessible seating needs to be lodged either online or via phone. Call 1300 665 915 to access Ticketek's accessible seating booking line which is open Monday to Friday between 9am and 5pm.
Call this line if patrons wish to utilise a Companion Card.
All entry gates to the stadium are accessible, while there are many signed accessible bathrooms available on all levels.
If you're not taking Debbie Moore's coach service to Taylor Swift, here are some other options.
Accor Stadium is in the heart of Sydney Olympic Park - Edwin Flack Avenue, Sydney Olympic Park.
The closest train station is a short 5-minute walk. Catch a train from Lidcombe Station direct to Olympic Park, operating every 10 to 20 minutes on weekdays and every 10 minutes during events.
From the Illawarra, you would need to get a South Coast Line train bound for Sydney and change at Redfern. Hop on a Penrith-bound train and get off at Lidcombe.
Venue operators advise against driving if people have not pre-booked parking, which they said should be done 7 to 10 working days in advance through Sydney Olympic Park.
Uber drivers can drop off and pick up patrons on Dawn Fraser Ave.
A taxi rank is located near the Novotel Hotel on Olympic Boulevard in Sydney Olympic Park, walking distance from Accor Stadium.
