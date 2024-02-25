Warning to Lawrence Hargrave Drive hoons: You'll be on camera

The drivers of earsplitting cars and motorbikes that rattle the window panes of northern Illawarra residents are on notice.
After a call for tenders, the NSW government is close to making a final decision on new technology that will be trialled in the Illawarra to measure and capture hoons.
Following increased reports of excessively loud vehicles, particularly on Lawrence Hargrave Drive, the NSW government committed to install noise cameras in Wollongong as well as in the Bayside local government area in Sydney.
The limit for how loud cars can be is 90 decibels and 94 for motorcycles. The Environmental Protection Authority (EPA) can issue a fine of up to $1000 if a vehicle exceeds these limits.
An initial call for tenders was conducted last year, with the NSW Department of the Environment close to making the final decision on which technology will be chosen to monitor hoons.
"I'm very pleased to announce that we will be procuring new and emerging technology to test and trial noise cameras on roads in two major metropolitan areas this year," NSW environment minister Penny Sharpe said.
"We have heard the community's concerns about noisy vehicles and we are committed to a trial to support the most effective methods to deter anti-social behaviour on our roads."
Once the technology provider is selected a location will be determined.
It's not the first time a noise camera will be installed on Illawarra roads. A noise camera was set up on Mount Ousley Road following complaints of loud trucks and braking noises coming down the arterial link. However the camera was switched off in 2013 after no one was fined, as the NSW government did not have the legislative powers to enforce the noise limits.
Member for Wollongong Paul Scully said the data collected from the noise cameras would be used to deter hooning in future.
"In recent months I have had a marked increase in the number of complaints from Wollongong residents about the number of noisy vehicles on our streets," he said.
"With police resources being used first in the pursuit of criminal activity the trial of noise camera technology adds to the options available to reduce the impact of noisy vehicles and anti-social driver behaviour."
