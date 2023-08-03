Day trippers who come to the northern suburbs with a noisy vehicle could leave with a fine if a Wollongong City Council approach is successful.
At the council meeting on July 31, Cr Richard Martin put forward a motion calling for the city to request to participate in a "trial of new camera and sound technology that will catch drivers with loud cars and motorcycles".
"We have many residents who complain about the loud cars and motorcycles on Lawrence Hargrave Drive over the weekends," Cr Martin said.
"The EPA have the ability to issue fines up to $600 for drivers that 'exceed the noise limit'."
He said the camera recorded both audio and video, with an advanced microphone used to detect which vehicle is making the loudest noise.
Cr Janice Kershaw fully supported the motion, saying noise had been an issue in the northern suburbs for many years.
"The poor residents of Lawrence Hargrave Drive have been bombarded almost every weekend with loud cars and also motorbikes," Cr Kershaw said.
"The weekends, which are supposed to be a relaxing peaceful time, does not occur for the residents along that road because everyone uses that peaceful relaxing time to drive down our great asset for a weekend drive."
Cr Dom Figliomeni felt that if the trial was successful it could be extended to areas in the southern suburbs like Hill 60, Windang Road and Northcliffe Drive.
Cr Cameron Walters pointed to a noise camera on Mt Ousley Road, saying it had not issued a single fine due to a lack of legislation that would allow it.
Cr Martin had to point out that was a noise camera directed at trucks, not cars or motorcycles and added that a police officer could already issue an on-the-spot fine for a vehicle emitting too much noise.
Councillors unanimously passed the motion that the council write to the government requesting inclusion in the trial.
