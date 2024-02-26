Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Local Business

Gender pay gaps revealed: The best and worst Illawarra employers

Connor Pearce
Kate McIlwain
By Connor Pearce, and Kate McIlwain
February 27 2024 - 12:01am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The University of Wollongong, the Wollongong Diocese Catholic School System, Bluescope, IMB Bank, TIGS and IRT are some of the Illawarra organisations who are included in the new data release from WGEA. File pictures
The University of Wollongong, the Wollongong Diocese Catholic School System, Bluescope, IMB Bank, TIGS and IRT are some of the Illawarra organisations who are included in the new data release from WGEA. File pictures

The big Illawarra employers with the largest gender pay gaps have been revealed in new data published by the government's Workforce Gender Equality Agency (WGEA).

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Connor Pearce

Connor Pearce

Journalist at Illawarra Mercury

Kate McIlwain

Kate McIlwain

Journalist

For more than a decade, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. Currently I'm the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents in the wake of a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.

More from Business

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.