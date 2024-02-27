Highlands down Cricket Illawarra in Hills Cup Challenge

The fourth instalment of the Hills Cup Challenge didn't follow script with Highlands throwing away the form book and downing Cricket Illawarra's female representative sides.
The carnival was slated to be held at Hollymount Park last Sunday but had to be moved to Thomas Dalton middle and Thomas Dalton south ovals, due to heavy amount of rain that fell on Friday afternoon.
The carnival comprised two age groups: an under 35 female team and an over 35 female team for both associations.
The winner of the carnival was determined on aggregate over the four T20 matches.
Sadly, for Cricket Illawarra ladies, the Highlands' teams were just too strong this year, and defeated both the Cricket Illawarra teams quite easily.
The 4-0 win meant the Highlands were crowned overall champions. Cricket Illawarra and Highlands have now won the Hill Cup Challenge trophy twice.
Jas Roberts from Keira captain Illawarra's under 35s team, while Wollongong cricketer Lisa Tomlinson captained the over 35s squad.
In the over 35s Illawarra was well served by Mary Parsons, who snared 3/13 and Bianca Broadhurst, who hit a well-made unbeaten 43.
"All the ladies from all four teams had a fantastic day, which also included an outstanding lunch that was provided by Tony's Chickens," a carnival spokesperson said.
The carnival was organised four years ago to offer more opportunities for female cricketers, especially in the Highlands, to play competitive cricket.
