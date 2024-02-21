Cricket Illawarra gunning for back-to-back Hills Cup Challenge trophies

Cricket Illawarra's female representative sides will be gunning to win back-to-back Hills Cup Challenge Carnival trophies this Sunday.
The fourth instalment of the Hills Cup Challenge Carnival between the Highlands and Cricket Illawarra will be played at Hollymount Park.
This carnival comprises two age groups: an under 35 female team and an over 35 female team for both associations.
The winner of the carnival is determined on aggregate over the four T20 matches being played at Hollymount.
The under 35 team playing on turf at Hollymount East, whilst the over 35 team will play on the synthetic wicket at Hollymount East.
The matches start at 10am and 2:30pm, with a lunch break between both games.
A spokesperson said the carnival was organised four years ago to offer more opportunities for female cricketers, especially in the Highlands, to play competitive cricket.
"The name Hills Cup came about simply because Highlands travel down the hill and Illawarra have to travel up the hill to play in the carnival."
Illawarra won the first and third challenge and will be looking for a third triumph in four years.
