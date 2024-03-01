A look inside Wollongong's virtual indoor golf centre, Smash Factor

The newly opened Smash Factor Indoor Golf & Bar is a cool golf cave in a converted Wollongong warehouse.
Early on a Friday afternoon, three of the six state-of-the-art golfing simulator bays - all painted in dark tones - are full of groups having a lunchtime swing.
But to get to this point, owner Mitchell Bloomfield called in a few favours.
"It took a lot of work, no doubt, we're fortunate that a lot of people we knew were in trades, and we had a massive outpouring of support," he said.
"The support from the community has been unreal."
Since opening two weeks ago, the virtual golfing experience has drawn a range of players, some escaping the 40-degree heat and oppressive humidity on the greens of late.
"I think a lot of people enjoy that they can have the full golf experience without having to go chase the ball, worry about hitting the water and walking around for four hours," Mr Bloomfield said.
"We've had nothing but positive feedback."
Backed by the father-son duo that opened Wollongong's first break-out room, the venue is for serious golfers, but also those that just want to whack a golf ball into a screen as hard as possible.
As well as the full-spec golfing simulators, which provide instant feedback on swings and can simulate any number of globally renowned courses, there is a putting green and lounge area.
"If you've got a young one that wants to keep themselves occupied while you have a shot in the bays, they can go for gold there."
The venue is licensed and has three drops from Fairy Meadow brewery Principle Brewing on tap, with room for many more rotating species.
There are additional selections in the fridge and cocktails available.
As well as casual bookings, the venue is set up for corporate team building nights and larger groups.
