Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

'Why doesn't Wollongong have one?' Trio to open indoor golf centre

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
December 7 2023 - 4:33pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mitchell Bloomfield in the future Smash Factor Indoor Golf & Bar as renovations continue. Picture by Sylvia Liber
Mitchell Bloomfield in the future Smash Factor Indoor Golf & Bar as renovations continue. Picture by Sylvia Liber

It was during the COVID lockdown of 2021 that Mitchell Bloomfield caught a different kind of bug.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Connor Pearce

Connor Pearce

Journalist at Illawarra Mercury

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.