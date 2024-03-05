Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
After a lifetime in classrooms, Karen hasn't let MS stop her from teaching

Kate McIlwain
By Kate McIlwain
Updated March 5 2024 - 5:42pm, first published 4:36pm
Woonona resident Karen Davies at the University of Wollongong pool, where the MS 24-hour Mega Swim will take place on March 9. Picture by Robert Peet
Woonona resident Karen Davies at the University of Wollongong pool, where the MS 24-hour Mega Swim will take place on March 9. Picture by Robert Peet

Karen Davies had to leave her classroom behind decades ago, but the passionate public school educator can't help but teach.

Kate McIlwain

Kate McIlwain

Journalist

For more than a decade, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. Currently I'm the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents in the wake of a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.

