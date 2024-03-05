After a lifetime in classrooms, Karen hasn't let MS stop her from teaching

Karen Davies had to leave her classroom behind decades ago, but the passionate public school educator can't help but teach.
Since being diagnosed with multiple sclerosis when she was 48, the Woonona woman has made it her mission to tell people about the disease, raising money and awareness through many charity events as an ambassador.
"I was formerly a high school teacher and I believe in lifelong learning, so when I was diagnosed with MS, I had to get up to speed with what was wrong with me and what might happen," she said..
"I wanted to be able to talk to other people and encourage them that it's not a death sentence, but it can be if you don't look after yourself or you try to ignore that you're sick.
"I will die with MS - because there is no cure - but I won't die from it."
For the past 12 years, she has spread this message at the Wollongong MS 24-Hour Mega Swim, which will again be held at the University of Wollongong pool starting on March 9.
Over the 24 hours, participating teams must have at least one swimmer in the pool for the whole time, with swimmers starting at midday on Saturday and ending at midday on Sunday.
More than 60 swimmers have so far entered this year's event, with organisers hopeful of doubling that number on that day and raising $45,000.
It has raised more than $500,000 for MS in the past 12 years, which has helped people with MS to further their education, start a new project or accomplish a personal dream.
Ms Davies was one of the recipients of these grants, which she used to help her return to a school she taught at in Canada to celebrate its 100th birthday in 2014.
Anybody interested in swimming in the event can register at www.msmegachallenge.org.au
