Kiama cricketer Tony Panecasio spins Australia to World Cup glory

Kiama cricketer Tony Panecasio has played a leading role in guiding Australia's 60's men's side to a first ever World Cup title.
The former Lake Illawarra Cricket Club left-arm spinner was named man of the match in both Australia's semi-final and final wins in the Indian city of Chennai.
Panecasio bamboozled the opposing team's batters, snaring 6-13 from nine overs against New Zealand in the semi-final and then claiming 4-32 as Australia defeated England by six-wickets in the final.
His brilliant performance for the Australian team, captained by Peter Jensen from Bowral, saw Panecasio named bowler of the tournament after taking the most wickets, with his 18 scalps coming at the impressive average of just 6.1.
"Playing the 60s World Cup in Chennai was not something I envisaged 12 months ago," Panecasio told the Mercury.
"After retiring from cricket with my beloved Lakers I played the occasional fill in game for them.
"Before too long I got involved with Vets cricket but did not realise at the time how much it had grown.
"Soon I was selected to play for NSW at the nationals in Perth last year and from that to the Australian side.
"The World Cup in Chennai was amazing. Some 13 million people live in Chennai and life there is non stop 24/7.
"Our bus rides to the games were only 20 kilometres or so but would take 90 minutes.
"Playing other nations was great. There were 12 teams at the World Cup.
"We played New Zealand in the semi final. We bowled them out for 149 and I got 6-13 off my 9 overs.
"Then in the final we defeated England by six wickets and I claimed 4-32.
"Being named man of the match in both the semi and the final was a dream finish for me. Named bowler of the tournament was also really special for me."
Panecasio added that contrary to popular opinion the wickets in India were like roads.
"They were flat and hard so bowling was a challenge," he said.
Panecasio is enjoying a small holiday in Thailand but has his eyes firmly on spinning Australia to victory against England when they visit Australia in November.
"England will be coming to Australia in November for the Grey Ashes series so I hope to be able to be a part of that and win the Ashes back off them," he said.
