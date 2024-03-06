Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Illawarra wind farm zone likely to be pushed 20km offshore, developer says

Ben Langford
By Ben Langford
Updated March 6 2024 - 9:30pm, first published 9:28pm
Oceanex COO Emily Scivetti (left) with maps (top left): The Southern Ocean offshore wind zone as put out for consultation, and (right) as declared by minister Chris Bowen (far right). Bottom map: the Illawarra zone as put out for consultation.
Oceanex COO Emily Scivetti (left) with maps (top left): The Southern Ocean offshore wind zone as put out for consultation, and (right) as declared by minister Chris Bowen (far right). Bottom map: the Illawarra zone as put out for consultation.

Wind farm developer Oceanex says it expects the Illawarra offshore wind zone to be pushed out to 20km offshore, following a major scale-back of a zone declared off the coast of Victoria.

Ben Langford

Ben Langford

Journalist

Senior journalist writing on the environment. Opinion columnist, independent. We rely on your news tips so please, don't be shy to let us know what's going on.

