The free Port Kembla event bringing people together every week

The concept of Monday Mojo sounds simple, but for regular participants the impacts are profound.
Monday Mojo is a free weekly activity based in Port Kembla in which people meet for a walk, a talk and meditation, finished off with a coffee at a local cafe, usually Cakes by Rach.
Choice Mental Health employee and Port Kembla resident Brendan Reilly sees the initiative he created as preventative healthcare: building community and fostering social connection between people while they enjoy a physically healthy activity.
Monday Mojo kicked off in mid-2023 with just Mr Reilly and one participant, but since then its has steadily grown and continued to take place each week no matter the weather, with Christmas Day and New Year's Day the only exceptions.
The 'Monday Mojo mob', as they are now referred to, includes a mix of men and women of varying ages, and in the school holidays also counts children among its number.
While there is plenty of friendly chatter during the walk and coffee, an important part of the event is an intentional talk centred around a meaty topic about life.
Mr Reilly said humans wanted to relate to one another but were not always "socially suave".
Having a particular topic and an opportunity for everyone to talk, he said was a way to facilitate conversation.
"That's the thing about this group, everyone's so honest and open and vulnerable," Mr Reilly said.
Carol Benjamin first decided to attend after she saw mention of mental health and meditation, and said she found it very beneficial.
"It's a good start to the week," she said.
Mary Deevy joined up because she thought it sounded good to get outdoors and meet people at the same time.
"I work at home on my own, so it's good for me to connect with people," she said.
Daniela Krstevska has made such good connections within the group that its members are the first people she turns to with any news.
"I live alone and for me it's great to meet new people... I look forward to it all week," she said.
Sandra Biggs studied peer support mental health so offered to help in situations where people might need some extra assistance.
But she's found being part of Monday Mojo is good for her own wellbeing.
"It's a really nurturing environment," she said.
Mr Reilly said everyone involved cared about one another.
"It's about people, it's about community, it's about connection," he said.
Monday Mojo begins at 9am every Monday in the car park near Port Kembla Pool.
