Hundreds turn out for Great Illawarra Walk to raise more than $86,000

Rows of turquoise shirted walkers popped against a brilliant blue sky and glittering coastline, as hundreds of people took part in the Great Illawarra Walk on Saturday.
Starting from Shellharbour, participants in the charity event who did the whole route walked to Austinmer to raise money for the children's charity KidsWish.
On Saturday afternoon, with funds still trickling in, there were 546 registered walkers who had raised more than $86,000.
Among the walkers was Port Kembla resident Bronwyn Wood, celebrating her 60th birthday, who said she thought giving back to the community was a great way to kick off her 60s.
"I actually do a lot of volunteer work, I like doing community work so think it's a great way community wise to start off my 60th," she said.
Her walking companion Caitlin Thirlwell, of Fairy Meadow said she was grateful for community support when her mum had been sick with breast cancer, so wanted to return the favour to others.
"We were really lucky to have support, so I wanted to help provide for others that are going through other struggles," she said.
Likewise for Payton Scanlen, walking with friends Joanne Croker and Alicia Till, the walk was a chance to be involved with the community.
"We've done sort of walks like this before, and our work is heavily involved in supporting people with cancer and disabilities, so we just thought, you know what, what else is better to do on the weekend?," Ms Scanlen said.
Since its inception in 2008, the Great Illawarra Walk has raised almost $1.2 million dollars for children in need throughout the Illawarra, with the causes including para athletes, Camp Quality, Wollongong Hospital's Neonatal Unit and the Saving Chloe Saxby Foundation.
