All the coolest free events in the Illawarra these school holidays

If you're looking for activities for the kids that won't break the bank, take a look at these free family friendly events happening across the Illawarra and beyond these school holidays.
While very little in life is ever truly free - there's still transport, food and beverage costs to cover - at least there's no forking out for the price of admission.
Know of any other free events? Let us know in the comments below.
After undergoing extensive repairs and reconstruction works following the Black Summer bushfires, this Southern Highlands gem has finally reopened to the public.
And with the Helensburgh glowworm tunnel temporarily out of action after the floods, Bundanoon is the next best thing for a glow-in-the-dark adventure.
When: Bring a torch and start the walk down the one-kilometre track at sunset so that it's dark by the time you reach the glen. Allow about an hour, plus viewing time.
Where: Access it via the end of William Street, Bundanoon. Details here.
The free family event includes amusement rides, live music, an art exhibition, food trucks and entertainment.
When: Wednesday, April 17, from 10am to 2pm.
Where: Howard Fowles Park, Warrawong (Bundaleer Park, across from Illawarra Yacht Club).
Do you have a budding filmmaker in the family? Sign them up for this one-day course for young people.
A pro will provide tips on how to start making short films, from getting an idea into script form and directing your actors to getting the lighting and sound right. There's also advice on editing, music and more.
The free workshops are open to people living in the Wollongong or Shellharbour council areas. No special gear required.
When: Thursday, April 18, from 11am to 3.30pm.
Where: Wollongong Youth Centre, 85 Burelli Street. Details here.
The massively popular CitySkate returns for a weekend of free skateboarding lessons, pro-skater demonstrations, freeskating, skateboard art workshops and live music.
If you love to skateboard or just want to give it a shot, there's something for everyone - from the novice to skaters who can pop a trick or two.
When: Live music on Friday, April 19, from 5pm to 8pm. Skating on Saturday, April 20, and Sunday, April 21, from 10am.
Where: Crown Street Mall, Wollongong. Details here.
Wentworth Street will be the place to be for music, art and festival vibes on Saturday.
The free event will take place in live music venues, vintage motorcycle shops, laneways and outdoor gardens, and will feature more than 40 acts, markets, workshops, light installations and food trucks.
An RSVP is required for adults (children aren't required to register). And while the festival is an all-ages event, access for minors is granted on a venue-by-venue basis.
When: Saturday, April 20, from noon until late. Details here.
Where: Wentworth Street, Port Kembla.
Wear pink, bring a comfy chair or cushion and enjoy the smash hit Barbie under the stars with free popcorn and gelato.
Just turn up, no bookings required. The event is weather dependent so check the Wollongong City Council's Facebook page for updates.
When: Saturday, April 20. Activities start at 5pm, before the movie at 6.30pm.
Where: MacCabe Park in Wollongong. Details here.
First shown in Wollongong, Coomaditchie: The Art of Place is now getting a second run in Sydney.
The exhibition is showing at the Museum of Sydney and features artworks by Dharawal artists Aunty Lorraine Brown and Aunty Narelle Thomas, as well as works lent by private owners, the University of Wollongong, Wollongong Art Gallery and NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service.
When: Museum of Sydney, corner of Phillip and Bridge streets, near Circular Quay.
Where: Until August, from 10am to 5pm. Check exhibition dates before booking here.
It's all about Wonka in Shellharbour this week.
First, there's a Wonka-inspired event that includes craft stations, face painting and a visit from the chocolatier himself.
No need to grab a golden ticket, just turn up on the day and join the fun.
On Friday, bring along a picnic rug, bean bags or low chairs for an outdoor screening of the new Wonka movie.
Create & Play: Wednesday, April 17, from 11am to 1pm, at Shellharbour Civic Centre. Details here.
Movie: Friday, April 19, from 5.30pm, on the grass behind Shellharbour Civic Centre. Arrive from 5pm to secure the best spot. Details here.
Take the kids to see how 13 "rocks stars" of the art world interpreted the Illawarra landscape in this exhibition curated by local artist photographer Riste Andrievski.
Two years in the making, the exhibition includes more than 50 artworks by Suzanne Archer, Sophie Cape, Elisabeth Cummings, Warwick Keen, Steve Lopes, Jo Lyons, Euan Macleod, Noel McKenna, Reg Mombassa, Andrievski himself, Idris Murphy, Lucy O'Doherty and Amanda Penrose Hart.
When: Until June. Tuesday to Thursday from 10am to 4pm. Weekend from noon until 4pm.
Where: Wollongong Art Gallery, 46 Burelli Street, Wollongong.
