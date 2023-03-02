It's been three long years but finally the dazzling Glow Worm Glen in Bundanoon has reopened, following extensive repairs and reconstruction works following the 2019-20 summer bushfires.
NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service Area Manager Graham Bush said that the Glow Worm Glen walking track, stairs and viewing platform were significantly damaged during the fires that impacted approximately 80 per cent of Morton National Park.
"Glow Worm Glen is one of the best things to do in Bundanoon when the sun sets," Mr Bush said.
"The Glen is home to thousands of glow worms, which are actually fly larvae that glow in the dark to attract and catch small insects.
"This bioluminescent light show, which looks like a galaxy stretched across the rocky overhang, is extremely special to see."
Since the early 1920s, Glow Worm Glen has been a 'must-see' destination in Bundanoon and nowadays around 50,000 people visit each year.
"We've been working hard to repair and replace the infrastructure in the Bundanoon visitor precinct, and the $500,000 Glow Worm Glen walking track project is the latest to be completed," Mr Bush said.
"The fire-damaged infrastructure was demolished and removed from this remote and difficult-to-access site via helicopter.
"Construction materials were then heli-lifted onto the site and new stairs, elevated walkways and a viewing platform were constructed.
The Glow Worm Glen in Morton National Park is accessed via the end of William Street, Bundanoon.
If that's too far for you to go to catch a glimpse of the phenomenon, there is a glow worm colony in the old railway tunnel at Helensburgh.
The area is managed by the local Landcare group and is currently open to the public, according to their website.
The following are prohibited in the Helensburgh tunnel and surrounding area:
For more information on the tunnel, you can email: info@helensburghtunnels.org.au
