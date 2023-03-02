Illawarra Mercury
Glow Worm Glen in Bundanoon reopens after bushfire reconstruction repairs

By Newsroom
March 2 2023 - 8:30pm
Bundanoons magical glow worms. Picture: Morvern Valley Farm Stay

It's been three long years but finally the dazzling Glow Worm Glen in Bundanoon has reopened, following extensive repairs and reconstruction works following the 2019-20 summer bushfires.

