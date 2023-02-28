Illawarra Mercury
Berry Jam festival serving up a sweet treat of local music this March

By Newsroom
Updated February 28 2023 - 2:29pm, first published 12:59pm
False London are "Berry excited" (their words, not ours) to be playing their first major festival, in Berry this March. Picture from Facebook.

Berry Jam will bring a mix of local talents and up-and-comers from Sydney to the village, for a mini festival on March 25.

