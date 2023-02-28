Berry Jam will bring a mix of local talents and up-and-comers from Sydney to the village, for a mini festival on March 25.
Of course, it does what it says on the tin - or rather, the jam jar - and promises music fans will be jamming to all genres.
Lineup includes Club Camèl, Debbies, Disc Tickler, Ethan Rebel, False London, Fripps & Fripps, The Fins and The Polymics.
About Town Events co-director Henry Phillips said they had found a 'gem' of a venue in the Berry School of Arts, and were focused on spotlighting talent from the south coast and beyond.
"We believe the Berry School of Arts is an absolute gem of a venue and we are very excited to use this space to celebrate bands and DJs and show the community what incredible talent we have on the South Coast and Greater Sydney area."
Berry Jam follows on from Nowra's Local Motion festival, held in late December.
Tickets are available online from Moshtix.
