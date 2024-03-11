Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

New stats show what UOW medical school is doing better than anywhere else

Kate McIlwain
By Kate McIlwain
Updated March 11 2024 - 4:36pm, first published 3:14pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
UOW graduate Dr Dell Carter, who works in emergency medicine at Shoalhaven Hospital. File picture, inset supplied.
UOW graduate Dr Dell Carter, who works in emergency medicine at Shoalhaven Hospital. File picture, inset supplied.

Being a doctor in regional and rural Australia is not a popular choice for medical students, with less than one in five medical school graduates wanting to work in these areas.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kate McIlwain

Kate McIlwain

Journalist

For more than a decade, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. Currently I'm the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents in the wake of a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.