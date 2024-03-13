Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Illawarra's overdue elective surgery wait list more than halved in one year

Kate McIlwain
By Kate McIlwain
March 13 2024 - 11:32am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A patient in a hospital bed. File picture
A patient in a hospital bed. File picture

The wait list for Illawarra residents whose surgery is overdue has been slashed by more than half in the space of a year, as the health district plays catch-up after COVID-19.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kate McIlwain

Kate McIlwain

Journalist

For more than a decade, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. Currently I'm the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents in the wake of a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.