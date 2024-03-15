Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/Comment/National Opinion

The Illawarra's next Olympic moment

By Mark Sleigh
March 16 2024 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Illawarra Triathlon Club members (from left) Mitch Blackbourn, Alexis Bell, Ben Bell, Sky Bell, Montana Doubell and James Alexander are looking forward to the 2025 World Triathlon Championship finals right here in Wollongong. Picture by Adam McLean
Illawarra Triathlon Club members (from left) Mitch Blackbourn, Alexis Bell, Ben Bell, Sky Bell, Montana Doubell and James Alexander are looking forward to the 2025 World Triathlon Championship finals right here in Wollongong. Picture by Adam McLean

Wollongong is now just weeks away from taking its place again on the international sporting stage. We will soon host the first of three elite world triathlon events which will put the spotlight of world back on our region.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from National Opinion

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.