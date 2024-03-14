Disney On Ice to return to Wollongong Entertainment Centre this year

It's time to dust off your princess costumes and put on your tiaras, because Disney on Ice will return to Wollongong this winter.
Back at the Wollongong Entertainment Centre after two years, the ice skating Disney extravaganza will hit town in June.
This year, the performers will take the audience on a Road Trip Adventure, through Mary Poppins' London and the Lion King's pride land, all the way to Moana's Motunui.
Fans are promised a glimpse of all the princesses - including Merida, Belle, Ariel, Mulan and Tiana - on ice skates, as well as plenty of other characters from films like Toy Story.
Mickey, Minnie and their friends will lead the adventure!
Event details
Disney on Ice is on at WIN Entertainment Centre from June 20-23, for nine performances.
Tickets are officially on sale from May 1, but you can sign up to get a code to buy them on presale now.
Prices vary, with concession tickets currently available for the Thursday performances but not on the weekend.
Disney On Ice has advised that ticket pricing is subject to change based on market demand.
