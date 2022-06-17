My three-year-old's dream come true: Disney on Ice review

I resisted Disney as long as I could.
But when I was plunged into the pandemic/working-from-home juggle (while pregnant) the year my daughter turned two, it was time to bring out the big guns.
Now, I know all the words to Let It Go (my annual Apple Music summary for last year told me we'd played it something like 82 times) and happily twirl about the lounge room singing loudly to We Don't Talk About Bruno with my daughters.
The release of Encanto genuinely excited me, and I can't wait for the next Disney release so we can add a bit of variety to our Friday movie nights.
So being able to surprise my three-year-old and a friend with tickets to the Into the Magic Disney on Ice show - which includes scenes from three of her favourites, Frozen, Moana and Tangled - was pretty exciting.
On Friday afternoon, the girls donned their best princess dresses and tiaras, and off we went to WIN Entertainment Centre.
The show begins with two presenters and an impressive troupe dance, but all our little ones wanted to know was when Anna and Elsa would be there.
The answer turned out to be not until the second last act. Which was a good thing for holding their interest through a two hour show - much longer than anything we've attempted before.
The show is structured as a series of stories, straight out of Disney films including the three mentioned above, as well as Beauty and the Beast, Coco and Cinderella. There's a loose theme of "heros" which is introduced the by two energetic presenters linking it all together.
There's a short intermission after about 45 minutes, which we used to go for a walk, grab food and and stretch our legs to make sure we could make it through to the end.
My daughter loved the magic of seeing Mickey and Minnie Mouse and the characters from the films come to life, and had the time of her life dancing and belting out Let It Go and the Moana soundtrack.
Meanwhile, I was impressed by the skating feats and acrobatics (especially in the Tangled scenes), and there was plenty of theatrics in the form of lights, fireworks and even a ring of fire to hold our interest.
Mostly, though I just watched the girls and the way their faces lit up.
What was your favourite part? The Anna and Elsa show. And the part where the all the people came together to say goodbye, all on the ice together and they waved at me.
What song was your favourite? The Moana song
What did you think of the ice skating? Cool. And the bit where Rapunzel was flying around in the air on her hair was really, really amazing.
What would tell your friends? We had so much fun.
What would you tell Grandma about it? We had a beautiful time with our friends.
Was there anything you didn't like? The scary bit was when Anna froze, and the heart came back in Moana. And the beast, but then it came friendly and I love that friendly beast.
What did you think of the food (fairy bread and chips!)?: Yummy.
What did you think of the seats? Cool and flippy.
Do you think other kids should go? Yeah, because that show is the best.
Other things to know:
The show finishes up at WIN Entertainment Centre on Sunday, so there are six more performances you can catch this weekend.
Children aged two years and older must have a ticket, those under two will be admitted free provided they sit on a parent or guardian's lap.
We took some fruit, veggies and water in my vain hope that we would eat healthy snacks, but eventually got caught up in the excitement and bought some party food. There's burgers, chips, popcorns and all sorts of sweets for sale in the stalls around the WEC.
Parking was surprisingly easy - at 2.30pm on a Friday, we found a park in the surrounding streets with no trouble at all.
Tickets are on sale through Ticketmaster.
For the past 11 years, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. In that time I've covered breaking news, education, politics, urban affairs, council, environment, data journalism and development news. More recently, I became the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents two years into a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.
