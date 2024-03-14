Elderly man airlifted to hospital after snake bite near Kiama

A man aged in his 80s has been airlifted to hospital after he was bitten by a snake at Saddleback Mountain near Kiama.
Emergency services rushed to the scene between 3pm and 3.30pm on Thursday after the man was bitten on the hand.
Paramedics administered antivenom to the patient before he was flown by the Toll Rescue Ambulance Helicopter to St George Hospital in Kogarah.
The man is in a stable condition.
The species of snake responsible for the bite was not able to be identified.
Data released by the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare on Wednesday showed the number of injury hospitalisations in Australia due to venomous animals decreased to 2867 in 2021-22 from 3520 in 2017-18.
Venomous snakes and lizards caused 539 hospitalisations, with brown snakes the most commonly identified species, although in 190 cases the snake was unspecified.
