Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Breaking

Elderly man airlifted to hospital after snake bite near Kiama

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
Updated March 14 2024 - 6:06pm, first published 5:21pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Toll Ambulance Rescue Helicopter, and a map of Saddleback Mountain. Pictures by Adam McLean and from Google Maps
The Toll Ambulance Rescue Helicopter, and a map of Saddleback Mountain. Pictures by Adam McLean and from Google Maps

A man aged in his 80s has been airlifted to hospital after he was bitten by a snake at Saddleback Mountain near Kiama.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Natalie Croxon

Natalie Croxon

Journalist

Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury, mostly covering social affairs. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.