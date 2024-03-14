Showdown a chance for Thirroul, Gerringong to get jump on title defences

At the unveiling of a renovated premiership trophy on Wednesday, Thirroul skipper Hayden Crosland put the vibe in Butchers camp succinctly.
"As defending premiers, we've grown pretty fond of this trophy."
So fond, it was a task to prise the trophy from Butchers HQ long enough for a fresh plaque - new naming rights sponsor Harrigan Motor Group - to be installed on the front.
Crosland said it'll be a whole lot harder to wrench it away from Gibson Park over the remainder of 2024.
After a number of years tumbling out as title favourites, the Butchers came from the fourth-place clouds to claim a breakthrough crown last season.
It came just weeks after their spot in the post-season looked in serious jeopardy as they struggled to win away from home or - barring some notable exceptions - win convincingly anywhere.
As reigning premiers, and the bullseye on all rivals' premiership dart boards, Crosland knows the Butchers won't have the luxury of a repeat under-the-radar slow build in 2024.
"The way we did it last year was pretty good, but it's not a viable way to do it every single year," Crosland said.
"Last year honestly wasn't our best year throughout the season, we just timed our run perfectly.
"We always knew from the start of the season that we were the better team, we always felt we were, but we just didn't start the season that way.
"This year it's going to be about starting the season on top and aiming for that first or second position and having two bites at the cherry for the big one.
"This year is just going to get harder for us being defending premiers. Teams that didn't make the finals last year, it looks like they've signed well, so it's going to be a completely different season.
"As good as last year was, that was last year. We're just looking at it as complete new year."
Being back in the hunted spot also offers the opportunity to notch a new milestone within the storied history of the proud club.
"Going back to back is something that a Thirroul side's never done before," Crosland said.
"Pretty much straight after the grand final everyone was keen to come back and have a crack at it.
"The blokes that finished up, they kind of made their decision pretty early as well so we've had a good idea of who's coming back.
"That's our theme this year, making history within our club and being that first Thirroul side to go back to back."
The Butchers have a unique opportunity to kick that campaign off on Saturday when they face Group Seven premiers Gerringong in the inaugural Interclub Challenge.
With the long-called-for showdown between the reigning Illawarra and Group Seven premiers coming a full month before round one of the season proper, Crosland said it's a golden chance to get the ball rolling on a title defence.
"It's our first hit out but we're not really looking at it as a trial game," Crosland said.
"We want to go down there and win. It's the first time they've done it, so it's a chance for us to make history.
"Being the best in the Illawarra last year is one thing, but being the best on the South Coast is pretty special to us.
"It's a perfect way to start the season. We've had blokes pulling up a bit sore, but they're all just eyeing off getting back for this game, not round one.
"You always hear that chat about around which is the better competition, Illawarra or Group Seven, so there'll be a lot of eyes watching it and a lot of people talking about it.
"We'll have a lot of people talking about it and getting a bit upset if we don't come away with a win, so we're definitely going out there, not just representing our club, but the whole Illawarra."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.