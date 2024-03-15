Three AFL South Coast teams promoted in revamped Women's Premier Division

More teams and more games.
That's what fans of the Illawarra's top-class women's Australian rules football competition can expect after AFL South Coast unveiled a new-look Women's Premier Division for the 2024 season.
Four teams sides took part in last year's league - two Wollongong Lions outfits, and one team from Wollongong Bulldogs and the Figtree Saints.
That number has been increased to six this year. There will still be a representative side from the Lions, Doggies and Saints, with reigning Women's Division One champions Kiama, Bomaderry and Northern Districts now joining the top division.
There will also be more Women's Premier Division games in 2024.
The 2023 competition consisted of six rounds plus finals, which has now been increased to 17 rounds plus finals this year.
AFL South Coast on Thursday revealed the official draw for the upcoming season, which begins on Saturday, April 13.
The round one fixtures will see the Saints host Bomaderry at Figtree Oval; the Power will meet Northern Districts at Bonaira Oval; and last year's Women's Premier Division champions Wollongong Lions will tackle the Bulldogs at North Dalton Park.
The 2024 campaign will culminate with the finals beginning in late August.
