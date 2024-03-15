Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Three AFL South Coast teams promoted in revamped Women's Premier Division

Joshua Bartlett
By Joshua Bartlett
March 15 2024 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kiama Power are among three teams promoted to the new-look Women's Premier Division in 2024. Picture - AFL South Coast
Kiama Power are among three teams promoted to the new-look Women's Premier Division in 2024. Picture - AFL South Coast

More teams and more games.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joshua Bartlett

Joshua Bartlett

Sport Journalist

A sporting fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's chief football reporter.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.