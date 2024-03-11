Late Illawarra great Ray Tunbridge to be inducted into NSW AFL Hall of Fame

He was a pioneer for Australian rules football coming to the Illawarra, and the late Ray Tunbridge is set to receive special recognition for his efforts.
The AFL has announced that Tunbridge will be among 100 people to be inducted into the inaugural NSW Australian Football Hall of Fame at a gala dinner in Sydney in May.
The Hall of Fame list was established by a committee of seven and took four years to compile.
Tunbridge - who passed away in 2011 - is the solo person from the South Coast to be toasted. However, his contribution to the growth of the sport in the region cannot be understated.
After moving to the Illawarra with his family in the mid-1950s, Tunbridge - an Adelaide native - was eager to establish Australian football in the area.
In 1965, he played a key role in founding the Wollongong Australian National Football Club.
The following year, the club played in the St George League under the name "Illawarra ANFC" and, in their maiden season, Tunbridge coached the side to its first premiership in an undefeated campaign.
He then guided the team to further premiership glory in 1967 and 1968.
In 1969, Tunbridge helped form the South Coast Australian Football League, where he also become association president. The following year, he co-founded the Port Kembla AFC. He also played an integral role in introduction Australian rules into school sporting programs, and helped establish six local junior clubs.
Tunbridge is a life member of Wollongong AFC, Port Kembla AFC and AFL South Coast.
The Men's Premier Division's best and fairest award is also named in his honour, with the first Tunbridge Medal presented in 1969. Last year's medal recipient was Figtree midfielder Brandon Lagana.
His son Geoff Tunbridge told the Mercury that it was "wonderful news" to see his father be inducted into the NSW AFL Hall of Fame.
"I think he deserves it, he did a hell of a lot for the (South Coast) league getting started," Tunbridge said.
"The initial part was him and a couple of blokes getting together and talking about it, and it grew from there."
The AFL's chief executive officer Andrew Dillon said he was proud to support the NSW Hall of Fame.
"Australian football in NSW has a deeper history than many realise. Congratulations to the Hall of Fame inductees, each has played a significant role bettering footy in NSW," he said.
"I look forward to learning more about these many greats and hearing their stories over the months and years to come, as footy culture continues to permeate throughout NSW."
