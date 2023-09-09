Illawarra Mercury
Home/Video/Animal
Breaking

Figtree secures third successive AFL South Coast Men's title

Joshua Bartlett
By Joshua Bartlett
Updated September 9 2023 - 8:11pm, first published 8:02pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It's official: We are witnessing a Figtree dynasty.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joshua Bartlett

Joshua Bartlett

Sport Journalist

A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter

More from Animal
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.