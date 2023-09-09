Figtree secures third successive AFL South Coast Men's title

It's official: We are witnessing a Figtree dynasty.
They were challenged for three out of the four quarters in Saturday's grand final, but the Kangaroos overcame a gallant Tigers to take home their third successive Men's Premier Division premiership at North Dalton Park.
In a battle of youth versus experience, Figgy were able to lead at every break to assert their dominance and win by 10.13 (73) to 5.3 (33). It was a victory built on by a strong defence, led by playing-coach Michael Coleman, who was named man of the match.
Saturday marked Figtree's third grand-final victory in the past four years, with the 2021 season cancelled due to COVID.
"It's very special, though it still feels a little bit surreal at the moment. I think it will take a while to soak in," Figtree captain Jacob Hennessy told the Mercury post-match.
"It's been an absolutely incredible period for the club. It's just been that core group of boys who have pushed ourselves to get better and better every time - and it's paid off for us. So credit to the team and our coaches, we have such an amazing club. I couldn't be happier.
"But Norths had so much fight and they should be very proud of themselves. They've got better every year. I think they're very similar to what we were four years ago and they've got a very bright future ahead."
Tigers skipper Brodie Ryan was full of praise for the victors after the game.
"They were just the better side and they have been all year, and the past three years really. At the end of the day, they were just too good for us," he said.
"There were good signs for us today, but now we need to build on it. We got here now, so we know we can do it, so the next step is getting here again next year and winning it.
"But it was really pleasing to see the effort put in all year."
It was a tense opening term on Saturday as neither side was able to grab the ascendancy.
Figtree finally broke the goal-scoring drought, with Benjamin Yakimov nailing his set shot. However, Norths continued to scrap and a nice snap from livewire Ryan Dunn helped them cut the deficit to 1.4 (10) to 1.1 (7) at quarter-time.
The Roos came firing out of the blocks in the second term and were rewarded early, with Joel Bottin-Noonan kicking truly off the deck to give his side a nine-point buffer.
The ball stayed camped in Figtree's forward 50 for half of the quarter, as the Tigers valiantly held on but couldn't find a way out of their back half. The weight of pressure eventually told, with Bottin-Noonan roosting home his second goal.
The Tigers were eventually able to wrestle back ascendancy and get repeat inside 50 entries, including one which led to vice-captain Heath Beaumont taking a strong mark and kicking the goal.
Figtree had their share of chances late in the half, but couldn't convert, as they took a 3.9 (27) to 2.1 (13) advantage into the main break.
Norths lifted a gear early in the third quarter, however, they couldn't capitalise on the scoreboard.
An errant kick out of their back half was then intercepted by Yakimov, who made no mistake from his set shot. Benjamin Bourke then nailed a goal soon after as the Roos hopped out to a 27-point lead.
It appeared that the floodgates were about to happen, but the Tigers kept fighting, with Liam Sweeney kicking truly to keep his side within touching distance. Figtree's Bottin-Noonan was able to steady the ship with his third goal before Norths hit back almost immediately through Harry Shannon.
The Roos took a 6.13 (49) to 4.2 (26) lead into the final break.
Figtree started the last term well, kicking the opening goal through Rhys Andreatta to extend their lead to 29 points.
Heading into the last 10 minutes, Dunn gave his team a pulse when he was able to kick his second goal. However, Yakimov's quick response - his third goal of the day - snuffed out any chance of a comeback.
Figgy then booted two goals in quick succession - including a classy goal on the run from Bottin-Noonan - to extend their advantage to 40 points.
It would prove to be the last crucial moment of the match as the Roos ran out winners by 10.13 (73) to 5.3 (33).
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.