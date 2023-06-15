They are the defending AFL South Coast Women's champions, and the Wollongong Lions continue to go from strength to strength in 2023.
The Senior Women's competition is just weeks away from splitting into two divisions for the remainder of the year, and the Lions have two teams in the box seat to gain a ticket to the top division.
The nine-team competition will be divided in half, and the club's first-grade side sits comfortably at the top of the ladder after nine rounds. Their second side, Lions Red, are also in third place, just one win behind the Bulldogs.
The Lions also have a third outfit, Wollongong Grey, which remain an outside chance of making division one.
It's an impressive place to be placed for the Lions and the mastermind behind their strong women's program is Ben Hyndes.
Hyndes coached the Lions to last year's Women's Premier Division title win, with the side beating Figtree on grand final day. Less than a fortnight later, he was recognised for his role in growing the club's women's program when he was named the AFL National Senior Community Coach of the Year.
Since taking the reins in 2022, the Lions have gone from fielding one side to three. This year they have managed to maintain the bulk of that talent while also bringing in new recruits.
Hyndes said while it wasn't confirmed that they would have two teams in the top division, the Lions were making a "big push for it".
"At the start of the year, we were thinking that one team would be in that div one area, but our second side has improved throughout the year as well," he said.
"The development has been great and we're super excited to potentially have two - and can't even rule out three yet - in the top grade. A lot of things would have to go our way for three, but two at the moment is the goal which is great.
"There's been a lot of hard work and dedication from the girls. We definitely laid the foundations a couple of years ago, and now the girls keep inviting their friends, and they love the environment too."
Hyndes added that he was "incredibly proud" to see how much the Lions' women's program had grown.
"I've coached a few of the these girls since they were 15 years old, so to see their progression and see them become leaders of the club has been great. They got their reward last year and have helped bring in a lot of players as well," he said.
"The want to win is there and that's all you can really ask for. Last year was amazing and a lot of them have that feeling of winning a premiership now, which is such an amazing feeling.
"I'm sure they'll be wanting to go back-to-back this year."
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.