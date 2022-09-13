He's played a key role in the growth of women's football at the Wollongong Lions, and Ben Hyndes has now been rewarded for his dedication.
On the back of leading the Lions to becoming this year's AFL South Coast Women's Premier Division champions, Hyndes has now been named AFL NSW/ACT's Senior Community Coach of the Year for 2022.
Since he took the reins in 2019, Hyndes has overseen the club's women's program expanding from one side to three in the space of three years. The Lions have more than 80 registered women playing across the senior grades.
Hyndes has also coached the SCAFL women's representative team on two ocassions, while has also co-coached the inaugural Illawarra Academy of Sport women's Australian rules football program.
The Lions wrapped up the SCAFL women's premiership with a 20-point victory over the Saints on grand final day earlier this month.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say.
Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.