Meet the Illawarra Stingrays star that scores for fun like Michelle Heyman

Illawarra Stingrays junior striker Brooke Hudson terrorised defenders in 2023, scoring 24 goals on the way to an U16 state league title.
In 2024, Hudson has been promoted to the senior squad, and says she hopes to one day play first grade at the club and then pick up an A-League Women's contract further down the track.
The 16-year-old is following in the footsteps of former Stingray and current Matildas player Michelle Heyman, as well as the likes of Caitlin Foord and Mary Fowler, who also donned the pink before their made their way to stardom on football's biggest stage.
After playing her junior football at Fernhill, Balgownie, and then at the Stingrays, Hudson is doing all the right things to put her name - and the Illawarra's reputation as a footballing gold mine - in lights.
The challenge from stepping up from junior to senior football is something that Hudson said she was eager to try.
"The girls are taking me under their wing and I'm learning a lot from them," Hudson said.
"I'm hoping to play first grade or start first grade this year, and then maybe down the track score an A-League contract in the next few years. I'm hoping to get that first, first grade goal at the Stingrays and keep playing consistently."
After winning the Stingrays' junior forward award at the club two years running, it's fair to say Hudson knows how to find the back of the net.
The Stingrays first grade team picked up their first win of the season against Manly in round two, but their home clash with Gladesville on Sunday, March 17 was washed out.
Next up, Steve Gordon's side will be playing at Macedonia Park against Blacktown, 5pm kickoff.
