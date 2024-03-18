Illawarra Mercurysport
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Junior Sport
Junior Sport

Meet the Illawarra Stingrays star that scores for fun like Michelle Heyman

Jordan Warren
By Jordan Warren
March 18 2024 - 11:57am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brooke Hudson hopes to one day become a Stingrays superstar and head off to the A-League Women's competition. Pictures supplied
Brooke Hudson hopes to one day become a Stingrays superstar and head off to the A-League Women's competition. Pictures supplied

Illawarra Stingrays junior striker Brooke Hudson terrorised defenders in 2023, scoring 24 goals on the way to an U16 state league title.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jordan Warren

Jordan Warren

Sports Journalist

Illawarra Mercury sports journalist. Feel free to get in touch jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

More from AFL
More from sports
Strong contingent of Illawarra teams gear up for Australia Cup battles
Among the Illawarra teams looking forward to playing in the Australia Cup this week are (from left) South Coast Flame, Fernhill and Wollongong Olympic. Pictures by @gragrapix, Adam McLean and Anna Warr
There will be numerous local sides playing matches this week.
Joshua Bartlett
No comments
Steelers junior hit with contrary conduct charge for alleged racial slur
A file picture of a recent Illawarra Steelers' Harold Matthews Cup fixture.
The alleged incident happened during the local derby
Agron Latifi
No comments
St George Illawarra forward Francis Molo facing suspension for high tackle
St George Illawarra forward Francis Molo faces a stint on the sidelines after copping a grade two careless high tackle charge. Picture by Robert Peet
The Red V have until noon on Tuesday, March 19 to enter a plea.
Joshua Bartlett
No comments
More from Junior Sport

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.