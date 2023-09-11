Illawarra Stingrays U-16s dream of the double after progressing to grand final

First a league championship, now the Illawarra Stingrays U-16 team are eyeing off the double.
Ewan Boff's team reached the grand final of the NPL NSW competition thanks to a 4-0 drubbing of FNSW Institute at Valentine Sports Park.
Goals from four different scorers - Ava Byrom, Brooklyn Hudson, Amber O'Brien and Janaya Baroudi - capped off the win for the team.
After claiming the premiership the week prior, now the side will be looking to add to their reasons for celebration with a grand final victory.
They will go on to face Sydney University after they defeated Northern Tigers in their semi-final.
Coach Boff said his team had come a long way in the two years he had been coaching them.
"We spoke about it last year all the things we need to do to make sure that we end up being the sort of team that we are now," he said.
"The work ethic, the commitment, I'm just trying to find superlatives for them. Their whole commitment and the sacrifices that they've made from last year to now has been sensational. The growth I've seen up until now I've seen in them as people as well is amazing.
"I truly believe these finals games are won and lost in the nine months leading into them. The girls have just shown me that they were ready."
The Stingrays claimed 20 wins from 26 starts this NPL NSW Women's season on their way to being crowned league champions at Macedonia Park with a 4-1 win against Sydney Olympic.
"It's an amazing achievement by that group and their coach Ewan," Stingrays technical director Troy Spink told the Mercury after the league championship win.
"Overall for the club, it's amazing to have the team achieve that to prove the development that's coming through the club.
"When I came on board last year, we started to implement a three to four-year plan. So to see that come to the front of what we're achieving with the grades - and seeing those results - is proving what we're putting forward, which is nice to see."
Reserve grade went down 3-1 to NWS Spirit in their semi-final.
