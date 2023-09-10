Illawarra Mercury
Grace Tracey takes out top Illawarra Academy of Sports honour

Jordan Warren
By Jordan Warren
Updated September 11 2023 - 10:47am, first published 8:48am
Gracey Tracey has taken out the top honour at the Illawarra Academy of Sport. Picture by Anna Warr
Gracey Tracey has taken out the top honour at the Illawarra Academy of Sport. Picture by Anna Warr

There have been some illustrious names to take out the Illawarra Academy of Sport athlete of the year in the past and now, dual sports athlete Grace Tracey is looking to become the next big thing after claiming the award.

