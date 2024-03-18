Steelers junior hit with contrary conduct charge for alleged racial slur

An Illawarra Steelers player alleged to have racially slurred his St George Dragons opponent on Saturday was hit with a Contrary Conduct charge by the New South Wales Rugby League Match Review Committee on Monday.
The alleged incident happened during the Steelers round seven Harold Matthews local derby against the Dragons at Netstrata Jubilee Stadium.
Given the players involved are under the age of 18, their names will not be made public.
The latest incident comes just days after Spencer Leniu was handed an eight-week ban for a similar incident.
Sydeny Roosters prop Leniu was banned for eight matches after calling Brisbane's Ezra Mam a "monkey" during the season opener in Las Vegas.
Like the NRL, racial vilification is a matter that is referred straight to the NSWRL judiciary.
"The NSWRL Match Review Committee has today issued a Contrary Conduct charge to an Illawarra Steelers player for an alleged incident in the Harold Matthews Cup match between St George Illawarra Dragons and the Illawarra Steelers at Netstrata Jubilee Stadium on Saturday 16 March.
"The charge has been referred to the Judiciary. The NSWRL does not comment on charges until the judicial process is complete and does not make comment on junior Rugby League players," a NSWRL spokesperson said.
