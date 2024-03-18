Illawarra Mercury
Steelers junior hit with contrary conduct charge for alleged racial slur

Agron Latifi
Agron Latifi
Updated March 18 2024 - 1:33pm, first published 12:09pm
A file picture of a recent Illawarra Steelers' Harold Matthews Cup fixture.
An Illawarra Steelers player alleged to have racially slurred his St George Dragons opponent on Saturday was hit with a Contrary Conduct charge by the New South Wales Rugby League Match Review Committee on Monday.

