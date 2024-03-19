Kiama council approves $370,000 bailout of surf club

Some cricket clubs in Kiama will have to wait longer for their synthetic pitches to be replaced after funds were reallocated to bail out the Gerringong Surf Club development.
But several councillors weren't happy with the shifting of funds from other community groups.
At Tuesday night's Kiama Municipal Council meeting, councillors were due to discuss whether to help Gerringong Surf Club with the unfunded costs of the rebuilt of their club facility on South Werri Reserve.
The council had been informed the unfunded cost was $370,000, in the days before the council meeting, that blew out by an extra $100,000.
Despite being cash-strapped, a motion before the council managed to find $370,000, which would be taken from the planned replacement of three synthetic cricket pitches at unnamed ovals, security at a council facility and other items.
Other funding partners would be considered for the extra $100,000 but if none were found, the council would consider it in their 2024-25 budget.
The motion also requested a council officer attend future project control meetings, consideration of other future funding arrangements and an internal audit on project management for council-owned and leased community facilities where redevelopment had taken place.
Cr Matt Brown was in favour of helping out the surf club, because of the value the community gains from the efforts of the volunteers.
"What this motion does tonight is say that this community values that work of club, values its role in Gerringong and would like to see this project be completed to the end," Cr Brown said.
"To the surf club's credit they have tried to manage this enormous project with skilled volunteers. Who would know that at the bottom of the surf club a whole bunch of asbestos was was laying there in the concrete? But it was found and the surf club has informed us as the land administrator and the surf club has worked out costing in a way forward."
Cr Jodi Keast was "extremely nervous" about supporting the proposal and raised concerns about the financial implications, "especially during such a really difficult time where we're counting every dollar and cent".
"I want to acknowledge that when you have an unexpected request for funding it actually diverts that money away from other people in the community that we may have already had plans for," Cr Keast said.
"There are other sporting clubs that may be disadvantaged as a result of this."
Cr Karen Renkama-Lang supported Cr Keast's call for a deferral because she felt there were many other sporting groups "in desperate need of funds".
Also concerned about the motion was Cr Kathy Rice, who felt the council should wait until the proposed meetings with other funding bodies had taken place.
"I think we're in the dark until we've had that meeting," Cr Rice said.
When it came to deferring the motion, Cr Mark Croxford said that could jeopardise the surf club's existing state and federal funding, which required specific milestones be met before the next tranche of funding could be released.
"If we did that [deferred the motion] we would potentially end up with a distressed asset, in fact an asset that is not even complete," Cr Croxford said.
"That would be morally reprehensible should this council resolve to do that."
The motion was passed 5-3, with councillors Renkema-Lang, Keast and Rice voting against.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.