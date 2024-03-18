Illawarra Mercury
'Alarming': Kiama council asked to find half a million for surf club

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
Updated March 18 2024 - 4:00pm, first published 2:46pm
The Gerringong Surf Club has found the cost of its new building is more than they budgeted for and is hoping the council will pick up the shortfall.
The cash-strapped Kiama Municipal Council is being asked to find almost half a million dollars to pay the shortfall in a surf club's renovations.

Senior journalist

I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, state and federal politics, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.

