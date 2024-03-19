Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Woman in her 40s drowns while swimming at South Coast beach

PB
By Peter Brewer
Updated March 20 2024 - 8:19am, first published 8:18am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Westpac rescue helicopter at Pebbly Beach. Picture by Sam Groves
The Westpac rescue helicopter at Pebbly Beach. Picture by Sam Groves

A woman has died after getting into difficulty while swimming at Pebbly Beach on the South Coast.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PB

Peter Brewer

Reporter

Telling the truth and holding agencies accountable must matter to us all. It's also important to tell the story well, and factually. Contact me at peter.brewer@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.