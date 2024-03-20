Michelle Carney's retirement sees two new captains at Stingrays

The retirement of Illawarra Stingrays legend Michelle Carney will mean a reshuffle of the leadership group at the club.
Dapto junior and Stingrays legend Kaelah Austin has been promoted as the club captain, whilst A-League Women's product Chloe Middleton will act as the first grade skipper for 2024 and beyond.
Carney had captained the Stingrays for a number of years, but decided the hang up the boots this season.
For both Austin and Middleton, to be given these respective roles is the highest honour.
In her time at the club, Austin has played alongside the likes of current Matildas heroes Cailtin Foord, Mary Fowler, and Michelle Heyman.
Added to that list are ALW stars Danika Matos, Sarina Bolden, and off course her current teammate Middleton.
She made her first grade debut as a 13-year-old at the Stingrays and now she is one of the leaders for her beloved team.
"It's a huge honour," Austin said.
"I've got massive shoes to fill left by Michelle Carney who has done an excellent job for so long. She's that person that you always want to be better for because she's such a big voice in Illawarra football.
"When I was younger I didn't understand but now being older, she's going to kill me for saying it, but I look up to her.
"It's a very special honour. It just means the world to me knowing I've got the backing of the team and the board.
"I'm there to do one job and that's play."
Austin has played with a number of Australian footballing legends. She recounted to the Mercury about time time current Manchester City player Fowler was at the Stingrays.
"I remember when Mary Fowler came to the club," she said.
"When I was going to the uni on my off days to train and she was down there with her family and with her dad doing extras. It is unbelievable to look where she is now.
"It's so cool. People find it hard to believe that they started where they started because they're such global superstars now."
The Stingrays will be back in action at Macedonia Park, Berkeley this Sunday, March 24 when they take on Blacktown.
Kickoff is 5pm.
