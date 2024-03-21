Bulli FC's plan to turn it around in the Illawarra Premier League

No wins in three starts for Bulli in the Illawarra Premier League doesn't have their coach Julio Miranda hitting the panic button just yet.
With one draw and two losses in their opening three games, Bulli will need a quick turnaround to keep up with the pack in the competition.
It doesn't get any easier coming up against the current league champions in Albion Park on Saturday, March 23. But for Miranda, he knows it's only a matter of time before his troops find their groove.
"It's definitely been a tough start," Miranda said.
"The results are not what we would have liked. But look, there's a lot of new players in the squad and it's going to take a little bit of time. But there are some good signs there. We're just going to keep preserving.
"I think we've probably got about five or six new players at least that are playing at the moment. Hopefully it's just one of those things that slow start."
Bulli will host the White Eagles in front of their home fans at Balls Paddock, where a big shift from Miranda's men will be needed to get anything from the game.
"You've got to be confident in what you do but at the same time you've got to admit the quality of the opposition and they're definitely going to be a tough one," he said.
"There's not better game to try and get ourselves dusted off and get the season going for us."
Miranda added that there were plenty of positives from the side's last game, a 2-2 draw away to Port Kembla.
"There's a lot of positives there. We let ourselves down defensively for their goals, so we need to fix that up and we are working towards that. We also need to be a little bit more clinical in front of goals when we get our opportunities."
Bulli got their Australia Cup campaign off to a solid start with a tricky 4-3 win against Belmore Eagles in the knockout competition.
The side will move onto round four of the competition and await their fate to see who they will take on next.
