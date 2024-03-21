Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Football List

Bulli FC's plan to turn it around in the Illawarra Premier League

Jordan Warren
By Jordan Warren
Updated March 21 2024 - 12:20pm, first published 11:44am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lachlan Bryce has started every game for Bulli so far in the Illawarra Premier League this season. Picture by Robert Peet
Lachlan Bryce has started every game for Bulli so far in the Illawarra Premier League this season. Picture by Robert Peet

No wins in three starts for Bulli in the Illawarra Premier League doesn't have their coach Julio Miranda hitting the panic button just yet.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jordan Warren

Jordan Warren

Sports Journalist

Illawarra Mercury sports journalist. Feel free to get in touch jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.