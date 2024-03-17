Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Photos
Opinion

What we learned from round three of this year's Illawarra Premier League

Joshua Bartlett
By Joshua Bartlett
Updated March 17 2024 - 3:00pm, first published 2:26pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
All of the action from the Illawarra Premier League's round three clash between Wollongong Olympic and Corrimal at PCYC on Saturday, March 16. Pictures by Anna Warr

It was raining goals in the Illawarra Premier League on Saturday, as the latest round of the competition tossed up some intriguing results.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joshua Bartlett

Joshua Bartlett

Sport Journalist

A sporting fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's chief football reporter.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.