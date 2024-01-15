Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Why this NPL NSW championship-winner is heading to Wollongong Olympic

Joshua Bartlett
By Joshua Bartlett
January 15 2024 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
New Wollongong Olympic recruit Jason Madonis arrives at the club boasting an impressive NPL NSW resume. Picture by Adam McLean
New Wollongong Olympic recruit Jason Madonis arrives at the club boasting an impressive NPL NSW resume. Picture by Adam McLean

He's become a regular fixture in the NPL NSW competition, but Jason Madonis is ready to embark on a whole new adventure in the Illawarra Premier League.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joshua Bartlett

Joshua Bartlett

Sport Journalist

A sporting fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's chief football reporter.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.