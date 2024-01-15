Why this NPL NSW championship-winner is heading to Wollongong Olympic

He's become a regular fixture in the NPL NSW competition, but Jason Madonis is ready to embark on a whole new adventure in the Illawarra Premier League.
Wollongong Olympic announced on Saturday that they had recruited the Sydney United utility for their 2024 campaign.
Madonis arrives in the Gong boasting an impressive resume, which includes making his NPL first-grade debut for Sydney Olympic at just 18. He spent seven seasons with Olympic, which was highlighted by the club winning the premiership/championship double in 2018.
He then enjoyed short stints with fellow NPL clubs Sutherland and Sydney United, taking his tally to more than 150 top-grade games, before opting to move south to play for Wollongong Olympic this year.
"I'd been in contact with the coach and president, and I knew quite a lot of guys in the squad, and they were pretty honest in terms of the quality of the Illawarra Premier League and how fun it is to play down there, and the competitive aspect of it," the 28-year-old told the Mercury.
"I thought it was time for something new and different. It was time for a bit of a change, but also to challenge myself football-wise. I'd won the double in the NPL back in 2018, so I thought it was time for a new challenge. And Wollongong Olympic is the perfect place for it.
"First and foremost, I view myself as a winner. I like to win things, so it wasn't just about making a move, but making a move for the first club. And once I was interested in the IPL, then it was about what was the best fit for myself, and I believe that's Olympic.
"There are some similarities between Wollongong Olympic and Sydney Olympic, where I won the title, in terms of the Greek heritage of the club and they're both consistently fighting for titles every year.
"So I'm happy to say that Wollongong Olympic will be my new home for this coming season."
The Madonis signature continues a big off-season for Olympic, who have been busy in the player market.
The 2022 grand final winners added the signature of Coniston's premiership-winning captain Lukas Stergiou, while also retaining a host of key players, including skipper Chris Price and midfielder Ricky Goodchild. Olympic also announced on Monday that popular forward Sandy Lowcock had inked a fresh extension.
After the side finished third in last season's championship race - and being knocked out in the second week of finals - Olympic coach Matt Bailey says he's happy with his 2024 squad is shaping up.
"We reflected on our season last year and we've looked at where we need to be better. But we believe with the recruits we've got, we've solved that issue. So the squad size is a lot bigger, deeper and has a lot more quality," Bailey said.
"We've retained the people that we need, but we've really added some youth, some experience and also some speed - which I think is important for us."
