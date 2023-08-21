Peter Simonoski gets the better of Ben McDonald in IPL golden boot race

One of the greatest golden boot races in recent memory in the Illawarra Premier League has come to a close with Peter Simonoski taking out the accolade over Bulli's Ben McDonald.
The Cringila and Bulli skippers respectively were neck and neck across the entire 22 rounds of the campaign. In the end it was Simonoski who finished with 31 goals to McDonald's 30.
Both strikers will be key to their team's chances of winning silverware in the finals series.
The former NPL NSW player netted in the Lions' 3-2 win against Bulli which confirmed a home final against Olympic, with the winner set to face Albion Park for a spot in the grand final.
McDonald was absent from the last game of the regular season as he was walking a suspension tightrope with four yellow cards.
Simonoski said that he was proud of the achievement after setting himself a goal at the beginning of the season. He also paid tribute to his teammates for all the hard work they do in setting him up.
"I set myself a target at the start of the year and I surpassed that," he said.
"The 30 goals is a decent amount for this season. But it all comes down to my teammates in the end. They've made everything a lot easier for me and are setting me up week in week out.
"The last two years has been awesome at Cringila. Everyone from the players to the coaching staff and the board, committee and fans it's just awesome. It's a really good vibe and the last two years has shown that the club is going in the right direction from where they were a few years back.
"Last year we had a good season there and just missed out on making the grand final. This year we've finished the season off even better in second and we're going to push come semi time to go that one step further and make the grand final."
Simonoski added that McDonald had a sensational campaign.
"I don't think that's happened in a few years. If you get around the 30 goal mark you [usually] get the golden boot pretty easily," he said.
"But Ben made it really interesting and it was unfortunate he didn't get to play the last game. But that's football."
League champions Albion Park will have the first week off in the finals with Cringila and Olympic set to do battle.
There are finals aplenty for football in the Illawarra. In the District League, Shellharbour have the first week off as premiers, with Fernhill and Oak Flats facing off in the major semi.
In the elimination final, Berkeley and Gerringong will face off.
Finally in the women's IPL, premiers Woonona take on University whilst Shellharbour face Albion Park.
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
Born and bred in the Illawarra, I am a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Born and bred in the Illawarra, I am a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.