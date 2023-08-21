Illawarra Mercury
Peter Simonoski gets the better of Ben McDonald in IPL golden boot race

Jordan Warren
By Jordan Warren
Updated August 21 2023 - 11:44am, first published 11:41am
One of the greatest golden boot races in recent memory in the Illawarra Premier League has come to a close with Peter Simonoski taking out the accolade over Bulli's Ben McDonald.

