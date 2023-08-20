It took plenty of blood, sweat and tears for Gerringong Breakers to be promoted to where the wanted to be for so long - the District League.
After making all the right moves in the amateurs for a long period of time, COVID-19 put a halt to their dream for years but nothing could stop the inevitable.
Now they have proven to everyone in the Illawarra that they are where they belong after taking out the club championship, with all three grades making the finals series.
First grade finished fifth, reserve grade took out the league championship whilst youth grade ended up second.
The formula for success is simple.
Creating an entire club culture based of family and togetherness. Not one grade is more important than the other rather, they are all so supportive of one another from the mens, womens and the juniors.
Whilst he always had belief, first grade coach Brad Boardman never could have envisaged this.
"It's a huge achievement and it's credit to what this club has built," he said.
"We have built a squad not just focused on our first grade team which is massive. Club champions in our first year in District League is another huge feat as well. Something I didn't predict seven months ago.
"We had a goal of putting together a solid squad and we have a really amazing bunch of players who have a never say die attitude so I definitely believed we could get to here.
"It means so much to us all and it is a massive credit to the players for all their hard work since pre-season, the committee, the supporters and the volunteers who put endless work in around the club and the coaching staff."
But in the midst of celebrations, a new challenge awaits. Can any of the three Breakers teams take out the grand final? Boardman thinks so. His side will be up against Berkeley in an elimination final.
"I believe we can. We battled our way into fifth spot [in first grade] and this will give us the boost we need to push forward," he added.
"These lads are a very special bunch and we have gained a lot of confidence the past month. We are growing weekly. We have had a roller coaster season and I have learned a lot about myself as a coach and just as much as my players have learned about themselves. They have developed a lot.
Premiers Shellharbour will have the first week off in finals whilst Fernhill and Oak Flats will do battle to take on Rod Williams' men. The loser will face the winner of Berkeley and Gerringong.
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
Born and bred in the Illawarra, I am a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Born and bred in the Illawarra, I am a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.