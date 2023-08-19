Balgownie's win against University meant as much to the players as it did to those watching at Judy Masters Oval.
The Rangers capped off the season with a 3-0 win against UOW with many of its former legends in attendance.
The day was all about off the pitch more than anything, with Balgownie - the oldest running football club in Australia - hosting their annual 'old boys day'.
The event had a different element to it with this being 140 years since the club was established.
Rangers striker Jesse French - who scored the side's final goal of the season - said playing in front of the club legends spurred them on.
"Great way to finish the season. Three goals, a clean sheet on old boys day. It was sick," he said.
"That was the most up for it we've been for a long time. It was a massive turnout and with 140 years [of the club] we spoke about it during the week that we wanted to give everyone that came here a big performance. All three grades with the win, we couldn't do much more."
French added that the first grade side would be supporting both the reserve and youth grade teams who progressed to the finals.
The game itself did not have much riding on it in terms of finals ramifications. Both sides were just three points behind Gerringong in fifth but needed to overturn massive goal differences to make the knockouts.
But both the Rangers and the Students were aiming to finish the season on a high.
The home side came out of the blocks firing an took an early lead due to some great work from left-back Luke McDonald who got down the byline and whipped the ball into the six yard box which forced an error from the UOW defence leading to an own goal, giving the Rangers the 1-0 lead.
UOW fought back into the game but unfortunately for the Students the Rangers doubled their lead with the last kick of the first half. Alexei Rosser converted a penalty to make it 2-0.
French put the result beyond doubt with 10 minutes to go to cap off a perfect afternoon with a decent finish off the left peg to make it 3-0.
The District League and Premier League finals series will commence next week. Premiers Shellharbour, Fernhill, Oak Flats, Berkeley and Gerringong will battle it out for the title.
Born and bred in the Illawarra, I am a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
