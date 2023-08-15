There are not too many that have as much history as the oldest running football club in Australia, Balgownie Rangers.
Established in 1883 by local miners and playing their football at Lang Park - the club has come along way in 140 years.
To celebrate the milestone, the Rangers will be hosting its 'old boys day' on Saturday August 19 at their home ground Judy Masters Oval when the District League mens grades host University.
There will be free entry on the day and the players will be wearing a special one-time only commemorative strip to honour the trailblazers.
The day will be about the past, present and the future with plenty of the old crop to make their way to the games to watch the current group.
The club's junior players will also be in attendance.
It will be a proud day for the historic club according to its president Steve Buckley. He guided the Mercury through a timeline of the Rangers.
"Balgownie Football Club has its fair share of war heroes," he said.
"Players serving in World War 1 such as John Wheeler Cram who was killed in action in France in 1916. Judy Masters himself served and returned to continue playing and later joined the committee for many years.
"Balgownie went on to play in the Sydney league, producing international players over the years. The club has moved up and down from Sydney league to local. There has been many trophies and silverware over the years, league champions, grand final champions along with lean years.
With plenty of history, Balgownie also have an exciting future to look forward to.
"The junior club currently has over 600 playing members and has great success this year in the girls and boys teams," Buckley added.
"One thing we are is a community club and extremely proud of our surrounds and junior and senior members. We love to chant the team song on every occasion, 'I want to be a Bally ranger!'
Born and bred in the Illawarra, I am a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Born and bred in the Illawarra, I am a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.