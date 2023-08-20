The Wolves dominated proceedings against the defending grand final winners Blacktown but could not take away all three points.
But despite not walking away with the win, Wolves coach David Carney said his team continued to impress in the draw, even gaining praise from experienced NPL NSW coach Mark Crittenden.
The Wolves took the lead through Takumi Ofuka before having a number of chances to win the game. However a long throw in late on caused heartbreak for Carney's side with Carlos De Oliveira netting the equaliser.
"We could have been three or four up to be fair but to go to Blacktown away and pick up a point is a good effort. But it should have been three," he said.
"The lads were upset because we didn't win. That just shows how far we've come. To go to last year's champions and come to their ground and dominate them as even their coaching staff said to us that they were lucky to get a point and that we were really good and that says a lot.
"And he's an experienced coach so for him to say we dominated them is credit to the boys."
The Wolves will still aim for a top six finish in their final game of the season next weekend against Mt Druitt, who are in the midst of a relegation battle.
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
Born and bred in the Illawarra, I am a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Born and bred in the Illawarra, I am a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.